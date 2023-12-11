INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s House Education Committee Chairman has revealed what potential legislation could look like to address reading proficiency concerns among Hoosier elementary school students.

”I think really what we’re looking is just adding to some really great work that was already done,” State Rep. Bob Behning said.

According to Behning, the House will look for ways to build off of two key pieces of legislation that passed last session: HEA 1558 (which requires IDOE to create a new literacy curriculum by February) & HEA 1590 (which requires schools to follow new science of reading guidelines).

”New teachers have to get an endorsement, a reading endorsement as they walk into the classroom, but what about veteran teachers, and there’s a lot more veteran teachers, and so, there will be tweaks out there,” Behning said.

There are roughly 150 schools statewide, according to Behning, that aren’t meeting a 70% READ Assessment passing rate. He said the House will look into how to retain more third graders who aren’t reading at grade level while giving them the interventions they need to succeed.

”There will be language moving in several bills I’m fairly certain…that would require the department to look at how they could modify, like, good cause exemptions,” Behning said.

But Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor said retention leads to unintended consequences for kids, and that the focus should be on providing more resources for public schools.

”For the last 20 years, there has been this push away from traditional public school education to vouchers and charters, and this is one of the ramifications of it, we don’t have enough social workers or guidance counselors,” Taylor said.

The Indiana State Teachers Association said it will push for recruitment resources, collective bargaining, and a student mental health pilot program next session — items that appear to be dead on arrival.

”Many of them are functions are funding, so I do not see them being on the table for discussion next session,” Behning said.

FOX59/CBS4 has reached out to the Indiana DOE for comment and has yet to hear back.