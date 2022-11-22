INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita released a statement Tuesday regarding the court hearing on an attempt to block his office from seeking patient medical records related the the case involving a 10-year-old Ohio girl who had an abortion in Indiana after being raped.

If the doctor did not choose to use her patient, a 10-year-old rape victim, to further her own political agenda, we would not be here today. There is no defensible reason for this doctor to shatter her 10-year-old patient’s trust by divulging her abortion procedure to a reporter so her traumatizing experience could be used in the polarizing abortion debate on the heels of Dobbs. The evidence strongly suggests that the doctor violated the mandatory reporting law, which required her to immediately report the child’s abuse to Indiana authorities. Only by reporting to Indiana authorities immediately, as called for by statute, might the little girl have been spared from potentially being sent back to her perpetrator. This doctor demands immunity from all scrutiny, but her remedy is before the Medical Licensing Board, not an injunction from this Court. We believe she has failed to carry her burden of proof and that the Office of the Attorney General should be free to continue its statutory duty to hold physicians and other practitioners to the standards of the law.

Office of Attorney General Todd Rokita