IN Senator Todd Young explains coronavirus aid package

(WEHT) — Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young says the $8 billion coronavirus aid package will be an economic stimulus.

Young voted in favor of the proposal, which President Donald Trump signed Wednesday. He says his vote was a health decision, not a budget one. Among other things, the bill provides many workers with up to two weeks paid sick leave if they are being tested or treated for coronavirus.

The bill does not provide direct checks to Americans. That proposal will likely be taken up in the next bill. Young says even if Americans can’t get out and spend it — he thinks the money will be helpful.

“They can pay their utilities,They can pay their rent. They can make other essential of life payments. They can order food in,” Young said.

Young says he would support aid to businesses as well — but those receiving the aid would have to guarantee no lay offs.

Many are comparing this bill to the aid package passed following the economic downturn in 2008 and they are also pointing out many Republicans, including Young criticized that bill. Young says this is different.

“This is a pandemic. This is not something that is a Wall Street situation based on bad decisions of bankers based on gaming of the system and manipulation of our regulatory system. We are doing a main street middle class shore up,” Young said.

Congress is getting ready to take up a second aid package that may include direct payment to individuals and businesses.

Young says he is in favor of that, but he would like to begin with smaller payments and increase payments later if necessary.

