In-person voting begins Tuesday in Indiana

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Early in-person voting begins in Indiana on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

It will continue until November 2nd, which is the day before Election Day. Registered voters will need a valid photo ID to cast ballots. Voters are asked to wear a mask and social distance from poll workers and fellow voters.

In Allen County, The War Memorial Coliseum opens for early voting at 8 a.m. Dates and times vary from now until November 2, 2020.

Four satellite locations will open on October 26, 2020.

For more information head to the Indiana Voter Portal.

