INDIANAPOLIS – The Senate heard over three hours of testimony on House Bill 1041 last week, as protesters filled the Statehouse halls beforehand. It’s one of several controversial bills in the Statehouse that addresses education in The Hoosier State.

The bill would ban transgender female high school athletes from playing on the girls team. Critics say it stigmatizes and attacks transgender youth, while proponents believe it maintains integrity in women’s high school sports.

The bill passed the House of Representatives last month, largely along party lines. The Senate Education and Workforce Development Committee heard arguments both for and against HB 1041, but ultimately did not vote on the legislation. Lawmakers are now expected to add amendments, with many uncertain over the bill’s future. Committee Chair Jeff Raatz (R-Richmond) explained why the Senate takes up these issues.

“Occasionally, there are pieces of legislation that are controversial that have to be dealt with where there’s a constituency that believes it has to be dealt with,” Sen. Raatz said. “We had conversations and determined that we would at least give the bill a hearing.”

HB 1041 is not the only bill relating to Indiana schools making headlines. Also expected to get a hearing is House Bill 1134, which would discourage teachers from holding lessons on certain topics relating to race, gender, or ethnicity. Now, some lawmakers are questioning the Senate’s priorities in the face of challenges relating to COVID-19 and teaching shortages. Speaking to Statehouse Reporter Kristen Eskow, State Sen. J.D. Ford (D-Indianapolis) shared his concerns.

“Instead of addressing the teacher shortage, instead of addressing student mental health, we’re getting sidetracked with all these bills that are moving through the process,” Sen. Ford said.

Sen. Ford went on to voice his opposition to HB 1041, saying it’s part of an effort to stigmatize transgender students. He’d like to see the bill removed from the legislature’s agenda altogether.

“I’m a little disappointed that we’re continuing to advance this bill through the legislative process,” Sen. Ford said. “Even filing this bill sends a message to trans kids that they’re not welcomed in our state.”

Meanwhile, House Speaker Todd Huston is answering questions following his high-profile resignation from The College Board. Some have called into question his professional roles outside of the Indiana Legislature, especially his ties to education. They believe it poses a possible conflict-of-interest, especially as bills like HB 1134 move through the Statehouse.

“Since taking on the role of House Speaker, I’ve contemplated how I could best balance the tremendous level of responsibility required in my substantial role at the College Board and as a public servant,” Speaker Huston said. “Ultimately, I decided to leave the College Board family.”

His decision is drawing scrutiny from Indiana Democrats, who say it’s just another reason why HB 1134 and other controversial education bills should be killed from the agenda.

“Speaker Todd Huston is a walking conflict-of-interest, and while him parting ways from the College Board is good for education overall, HB 1134 is still alive and risks putting Indiana’s teacher shortage in overdrive,” said Indiana Democratic Party’s Executive Director Lauren Ganapini.

Watch more on the controversial bills at the Statehouse in the video above.