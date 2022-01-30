IN Focus: Sen. Young discusses Supreme Court vacancy, Russia tensions

INDIANAPOLIS – As tensions rise in Eastern Europe, lawmakers on Capitol Hill have a busy few weeks ahead of them. The Senate will also soon consider President Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, following Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement. Now, we are hearing from Indiana Senator Todd Young (R) on the upcoming nomination process.

“I think we first need to see who the president nominates to this position,” Sen. Young said on Fox & Friends this week. “Republicans have demonstrated in recent years that we support faithful constitutionalists.”

Sen. Young reiterated how important Senate elections are when it comes to deciding any future Justices to the Supreme Court. Since the body’s task to give “advice and consent” to judicial nominees, Sen. Young said the upcoming midterms, as well as the 2024 elections, are some of the most important Senate elections ever. Sen. Young is up for reelection this year.

“This is a reminder to my constituents and other conservatives out there that elections, particularly Senate elections where we have to confirm these nominees, have very serious consequences,” Sen. Young said.

His Hoosier colleague in the chamber, Senator Mike Braun, did not mince words when commenting on the nomination process. In a statement, Sen. Braun criticized Democrats for “pressuring Justice Breyer to retire so President Biden could nominate someone more liberal.” He warned against a nominee that may be too radical for the country.

“…based on President Biden’s alliance with the far left throughout his presidency, it is likely [Democrats] will get their wish,” Sen. Braun said. “I will consider President Biden’s nominee on the basis if he or she has demonstrated respect for our Constitution.”

Sen. Young also gave his thoughts on the growing concerns in Eastern Europe. With Russia building up troops along its border with Ukraine, many fear a future invasion. Speaking to our Washington bureau, Sen. Young reiterated his stance on Russian aggression, warning of a swift response if troops enter Ukraine.

“What we don’t want is for further encroachment in the Ukraine,” Sen. Young said. “It creates all sorts of geopolitical challenges, and it requires the United States and other countries to have to respond.”

Sen. Young went on to say that the White House should put more preventive measures in place to deter Russia from invading. He applauds the administration for putting 8,500 troops on “high alert” amid the standoff, but says more should be done. Officials from President Biden’s State Department are reportedly against preventive sanctions, fearing the United States may loose leverage in negotiations. Many officials fear Russia will cut off energy exports to Europe in response, causing a global crisis.

Hear more from Senator Todd Young in the video above.