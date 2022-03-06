INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are aiming to sanction Russia at the state level as the invasion of Ukraine intensifies.

State Rep. Ryan Dvorak (D-South Bend) is leading the effort to formally condemn the attack. His amendment passed the House of Representatives, but still needs the Senate’s approval before heading to Governor Holcomb’s desk. Speaking to IN Focus, he explained why the state should send a strong message.

“I’ve tried to find ways that Indiana as a state could show not only its solidarity for Ukraine, but really to take concrete steps to try to punish the Russian regime for the actions they’ve taken,” State Rep. Dvorak said.

Meanwhile, with only a few days remaining in the 2022 session, Indiana legislative leaders say it’s unlikely they will revive HB 1134, the “school curriculum bill.” It was killed by the Senate this past week. The issue drew passionate opinions from both sides, with Indiana educators protesting at the Statehouse repeatedly to oppose the measure.

After hours of negotiations at the Statehouse, Republican lawmakers reportedly found they didn’t have the votes to revive the bill. HB 1134 would have regulated what topics educators can discuss on race, gender, and ethnicity. Speaking to Statehouse Reporter Kristen Eskow, State Senator Linda Rogers expressed her dissatisfaction with the process. State Sen. Rogers was the legislation’s sponsor.

“It’s disappointing when you work that hard and really gather support from a lot of different organizations,” State Sen. Rogers said.

Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor says he and his Democratic colleagues wish the legislature would back away from some of the session’s divisive issues. He hopes that his fellow lawmakers will focus on getting Hoosier families back on track.

“I think we need to focus on things that get families back to normal here in this state,” State Sen. Taylor said.

Members of the Indiana State Teachers Association had strong words following the Senate’s decision on HB 1134. ISTA President Kieth Gambill says that educators will continue to push back against such proposals, should they come up again in future sessions.

“We believe the ideas and concepts that they were trying to move forward warrent more time and more study with Indiana schools,” Gambill said.

Another controversial education bill, HB 1041, is headed to Governor Holcomb’s desk. The bill limits transgender female high school athletes from playing on the girls’ team. Speaking to Statehouse Reporter Kristen Eskow last week, Gov. Holcomb expressed his support for the legislation.

Gov. Holcomb also gave his thoughts on several topics before the session’s conclusion. The governor recently ended Indiana’s COVID-19 public health emergency. The same bill also limits vaccine mandates by private employers. Now, he’s called for lawmakers to pass more tax cuts for Hoosiers. He’s also defending the Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter after he criticized lawmakers for considering a permitless handgun proposal.

“He is a passionate leader who cares… not just about his colleagues and cohorts, but citizens,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Those were his words, he chose those words, and I stand behind him.”

On the issue of permitless carry, Gov. Holcomb said he’s considering Supt. Carter’s comments before signing anything into law.

“We may have to look high and low to make some changes,” Gov. Holcomb said.

We’re also hearing from former State Senator Erin Houchin, who’s among several Republicans running for Indiana’s 9th congressional district. The seat is currently filled by Congressman Trey Hollingsworth, who’s reportedly considering a run for Governor of Indiana. Asked about leaving the legislature mid-session to focus on the campaign, Houchin said it wasn’t about avoid tough votes.

“It’s too important to not be completely focused on trying to take the fight to Washington,” Houchin said. “If I had my foot in both places, then I’m not doing justice to either.”

See more of interview with Houchin next week and watch more coverage from the Statehouse in the video above.