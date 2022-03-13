INDIANAPOLIS – It was a busy week at the Statehouse as the 2022 legislative session came to a close. Lawmakers worked late into the night Tuesday, passing several high-profile bills from tax cuts to the permitless carry of handguns.

Officials had differing reviews of how the session played out. While House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) was pleased with what Republicans were able to accomplish, many Democrats say there was too much focus on divisive social issues. With several controversial bills now on Governor Holcomb’s desk, Speaker Huston praised his colleagues for their work.

“Really proud of the successful, productive session we had,” Speaker Huston said. “We’re doing the things that are going to continue to make Indiana successful.”

House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne) disagreed, criticizing Republican leadership for their priorities. He believes the legislature missed an opportunity to provide immediate economic relief for Hoosiers.

“There was just unfortunately a lot of divisive social issues that we seem to do year after year,” Rep. GiaQunita said. “This year is particularly worse. [Republicans] haven’t done enough over the last couple of sessions to invest money into the state… into human capital and human infrastructure of the state.”

Lawmakers debated one of those high-profile issues during the final hours of the session. They passed House Bill 1296, which allows many Hoosiers over the age of 18 to carry a handgun without a permit. There’s been no word from Governor Holcomb on whether he’ll sign it.

“I’ll immediately turn my attention to the careful review of all remaining legislation,” Gov. Holcomb said in a statement.

Despite the controversy, Speaker Huston says HB 1296 is something Republican lawmakers have been interested in doing for a long time.

“That was a bill that our caucus the last couple of years has been very interested in… and I’m certainly glad to see it get across the finish line,” Speaker Huston said.

Speaker Huston has the backing of Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, who shot down the notion of lengthy legal battles with some pieces of legislation. He said his office is ready to fight any challenge that comes to HB 1296, as well as House Bill 1041. That bill on Governor Holcomb’s desk would ban transgender female high school athletes from playing on the girls team. Gov. Holcomb has signaled his support for it, but has yet to sign it into law.

HB 1296 also received support from leaders of the National Rifle Association. They are calling for Governor Holcomb’s signature to make permitless carry official in Indiana.

“The NRA is proud to have played a key role in getting this bill to the governor’s desk and we hope he will sign it,” NRA State Director John Weber said in a statement.

Meanwhile, it’s received criticism from several groups in favor of increased gun control, like Moms Demand Action. They say some Republicans at the Statehouse are tied up with special interest groups.

“Our message to lawmakers beholden to the gun lobby – in Indiana and across the country – no matter what tactics you use to silence us, moms are not going away,” said a statement from Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

Democratic lawmakers have been strongly opposed to HB 1296. They’re reportedly concerned about what the bill means for law enforcement and the safety of officers.

“I’m fighting for law enforcement officers who have the right to go home everyday and see their families,” Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor (D) said. “We’re gonna be the people talking about supporting our law enforcement across the state.”

Lawmakers also passed a tax bill with bipartisan support. Hoosiers could see a decline in the state’s income tax, from 3.2% to 2.9% over a period of seven years. But, that’s only if a few economic conditions are met. The reduction is dependent on yearly tax revenue and if Indiana can pay off teacher pension debt. Senate President Rodric Bray believe the state can easily meet those goals.

“Over the next year or two, our revenue forecast is fantastic, and I trust that revenue forecast,” Senate President Bray said.

Although Democratic lawmakers voted in favor of the bill, many say it doesn’t go far enough. They want to see a suspension of the state’s gas tax, amid rising prices from inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That measure wasn’t added in to the proposal.

“Obviously it’s been done in the past and in times of need,” Rep. GiaQuinta said. “With the gas prices really rising, I think it was a big missed opportunity.”

Watch more from our 2022 legislative session wrap-up in the video above.