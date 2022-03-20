INDIANAPOLIS – As Russia’s intensifies its invasion of Ukraine, Indiana’s congressional delegation is hearing from the country’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian leader virtually addressed members of Congress on Wednesday, asking for more support. Following the speech, the White House announced an additional $800 million in military assistance to the country. It includes more anti-aircraft weapons and drones to combat Russian forces. The money will come from nearly $14 billion recently approved by Congress in support of Ukraine.

Some Indiana lawmakers are calling for more decisive action to deter Russian aggression. Senator Todd Young (R-IN) spoke with IN Focus to share his thoughts after the speech. Praising the Ukrainian military, Sen. Young approved of the sizable financial support.

“We have helped provide them lethal aid in order to fight off the Russian aggression,” Sen. Young said.

Sen. Young called for his fellow lawmakers to draft a new strategy in sending aid. He believes it could allow Ukraine’s military to take a more offensive stance.

“I think it’s time we move into the next phase where they can actually resist the aggression of the Russians,” Sen. Young said. “President Zelenskyy really pressed the Biden administration to provide them some additional defense assistance.”

Sen. Young was clear to point out that he’s in favor of more military assistance by way of equipment and finances. He said that these actions shouldn’t be seen as escalatory, despite recent threats from Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

“If we let Vladimir Putin dictate what constitutes escalatory actions by the United States… then of course he’s deterring us from defending the sovereignty of a free nation,” Sen. Young said.

Sen. Young believes the Biden administration should “catch up” to the sentiment of Hoosiers across Indiana. He says that the U.S. should provide more assistance so that the Ukrainians “can carry on this fight.” Sen. Young pointed out he is not advocating for American boots on the ground in Ukraine.

“It’s not clear to me that [Hoosiers] are in favor of sending boots on the ground,” Sen. Young said. “But the president certainly needs to provide more robust assistance. We’ve given him the tools to do so.”

Senator Mike Braun had similar sentiments following President Zelenskyy’s address. While calling for more defensive aid and economic sanctions against Russia, he stressed the need for deescalation.

“U.S. and NATO military leaders must be reminded to take every precaution to avoid escalations that will result in direct war with Russia,” Sen. Braun said.

We’re also hearing from Congressman André Carson (D-IN-07) on the conflict. While praising President Zelenskyy for his courage, he’s calling for the U.S. to ramp up its pressure on Russia.

“I think America can and should use other measures to put extreme pressure on Russia,” Rep. Carson said. “We have to continue imposing sanctions on Russia, providing aid to Ukraine, and really working with our allies to punish Putin’s government.”

Rep. Carson praised the Biden administration for their handling of the crisis. He also showed support for the aid package approved by Congress, calling it “monumental.”

Congresswoman Victoria Spartz (R-IN-05) made it clear she supports more aid for Ukraine. As the first Ukrainian-born member of Congress, Rep. Spartz wants to see support for the war-torn eastern part of the country. She says it sends a “clear message” that the U.S. isn’t just “playing politics.” She also wants to the U.S. help surrounding nations in the growing humanitarian crisis with Ukrainian refugees.

Congressman Larry Bucshon joined in the calls for more sanctions, saying that the U.S. should continue to cripple the Russian economy. He wants to particularly target the country’s energy industry that he says is financing much of the war. Rep. Bucshon

“We’re going to have to continue building international coalitions… to try to get them to realize that [Putin] is killing civilians for no reason.”

