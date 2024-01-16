UPDATE: Indianapolis Metropolitan police say the twins have been “located and safely surrendered to DCS.”

“Detectives would like to thank the community for their assistance in this case. The investigation is still ongoing.”

Original story

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are seeking the public’s help in locating a pair of missing twin babies that were born prematurely with narcotics in their systems.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, missing persons detectives are searching for two female infants who are two and a half months old. They may be in need of medical attention.

The twins, identified as Jai Nyla Herron and Mai Kayla Herron, were prematurely born and narcotics were found in their system, according to IMPD. The Department of Child Services has a court order to bring the twins into custody.

Image provided by IMPD. Image provided by IMPD.

Anthony Herron (Left) and Destiny Miller (right). Images provided by IMPD.

The parents, who police identified as 19-year-old Destiny Miller and 37-year-old Anthony Herron, have reportedly not been cooperating with authorities, IMPD said. Police have not confirmed where the twins were last seen or what type of vehicle the parents are operating.

IMPD is requesting the public’s assistance so the twins can be found as soon as possible in case they need immediate medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160 or dial 911.