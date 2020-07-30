IMPD officer dies in off-duty motorcycle crash

MORGAN COUNTY — An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department died Tuesday in an off-duty motorcycle crash in Morgan County, according to IMPD.

The officer has been identified as Justin Keehn.

Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, responders were called to Landersdale Road and Cox Road in regards to the crash.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department says Keehn was traveling westbound on Landersdale Road when the driver of a pickup truck turned onto Landersdale Road and into Keehn’s path. Keehn was pronounced dead at the scene.