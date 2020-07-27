Impact Center ready for business

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A ribbon cutting ceremony on Sunday opens the Impact Center’s doors.

The center is looking forward to bringing programs and services to southeast Fort Wayne.

The Impact Center is located at 3420 E. Paulding Rd. and are planning to open for business tomorrow.

The Impact Center is planning to offer mental health counseling, mentoring to previously incarcerated individuals, financial literacy and job placement training.

It will also house a preschool that is set to open tomorrow, a sports academy, English classes, parenting education and diversity training.

Senior Pastor of New Covenant Worship Center, Luther Whitfield says, “we’re excited to serve this community, to meet the spiritual needs of this community, and we are excited to finally open the doors so that this community can come and get the services that are available.”

Whitfield says that English as a second language classes are supposed to begin in the upcoming weeks. He also says COVID-19 testing is available.

Find out more on the Impact Center’s services visit covenantimpact.org.