Illinois Road development reaches fever pitch with three projects seeking approval

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – ‘For sale’ signs and the construction of new businesses has become commonplace along Illinois Road between Hadley Road and Scott Road, but three projects awaiting for approval show interest is developing the area is not waning.

Plans and requests have been filed with the Department of Planning Services for two new banks and a commercial/residential development to be built between Hadley and Scott. The Plan Commission is set to make decisions on the projects after a public hearing.

Work has been seen happening in an empty field at the northwest corner of Illinois and Hadley. A request has been filed for approval of a new layout of the property that will allow for the construction of West Village Shoppes.

According to the plan, the first of nine commercial lots would be developed into a bank.

A branch of Midwest America could be built further west on the south side of Illinois Road, west of Scott Road, at Caribu Drive.

Houses line each side of Caribu, but the lot along Illinois eyed by a developer has been zoned for commercial use. The plan includes 27 parking spaces and three drive-through lanes along the proposed building.

A new commercial and residential development could replace open land, a pond and wooded areas between the proposed banks.

A request has been filed to rezone the area directly to the east of Inverness Centre.

In a similar fashion as the neighboring development, if the request is approved, 19 acres at the front of the development would become commercial space. The back of the property, some nine acres, would become space for homes.

The public hearing on the Illinois Road developments is set to happen Monday at Citizens Square.