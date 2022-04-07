VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)–It began last September, when Detective Jason Schofstall of the Putnamville State Police launched an investigation into a fishy case of voter fraud.

According to Indiana State Police, suspicions arose when Schofstall began to investigate the case of Illinois resident Joseph B. Ellis, 52, who was allegedly filling out unauthorized absentee ballots in Vermillion County.

Ellis is charged with the following:

Ineligible Voter, Felony 6

2 counts of Voting Outside Precinct Residence, Felony 6

Unauthorized Absentee Ballot, Felony 6

Ellis is due to appear in Vermillion County Circuit Court on May 17.