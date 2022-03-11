LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Illinois man lost control of his car along Interstate 80/94 on Friday morning and collided with a semi tractor trailer just east of the Illinois/Indiana border, according to Indiana State Police.

Despite attempts to save the man’s life, he was later pronounced dead.

Jarrod Hall, 55, of Lansing, Illinois, was driving a red 2009 Cadillac CTS when he spun into the path of a Freightliner semi, according to a police media release.

After the semi hit the CTS on the driver’s side, it collided with a concrete barrier which caused its trailer to detach and overturn. The semi driver was not injured, and he and a good Samaritan pulled Hall from his car and tried to give him CPR.

Hall was later pronounced dead at Munster Community Hospital, police said.