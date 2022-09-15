MOKENA, Ill. — Take six NBA basketball courts, put them side-by-side, and you’ll be just shy of the square footage of Illinois’ largest home on the market (not including Michael Jordan’s estate).

This 30,000 sq. ft. behemoth of a home is found in Mokena and, among its many features, touts 9 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, a movie theater, an indoor pool, an elevator, a 6 car garage, and a master bath shower bigger than most common bathrooms.

Found at 20105 Alison Trail, its listed price is a mere $3,699,900 which puts the price per sq. ft. at $123. The home sits on a two acre lot with exterior lighting throughout and comes with multiple levels of outdoor entertainment including a patio with firepit, wrap-around elevated deck, large playset, and additional decks.

Family Room

Kitchen 1

Kitchen 2

Master Bedroom

Master Bath 1

Master Bath 2

Lower Level Rec Room 1

Rec Room Kitchen

Rec Room Wet Bar

Lower Level Rec Room 2

As you might expect, everything is oversized from the 14-seat table in the kitchen’s eating area, to the expansive master bedroom sporting two chandeliers. The lower-level entertainment area sports a second full kitchen, a massive wet bar, and what you might think is a home theater. That is, until, you walk into the actual movie theater with mini-stadium seating and 4k projector.

The owner of the home could have visitors and never actually see them. That’s because the guest wing comes with its own full kitchen, washer/dryer hook-up, separate HVAC system, two bedrooms, full bathroom, family room, large office, and private deck.

See the full listing here

Listing agent: Christine Wilczek