ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) has been tracking and observing a mountain lion on the west side of Springfield for several days. They made the decision on Friday to tranquilize the animal and transport it to a sanctuary specializing in the care of large felines.

Wildlife experts, public safety officials from IDNR, the Illinois Conservation Police, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), USDA Wildlife Service and the Springfield Police were all consulted on this matter.

They determined the mountain lion or cougar that had strayed into residential and business areas of Springfield posed an imminent threat to residents and property and therefore needed to be removed.

“Thank you to our hardworking wildlife staff and conservation police and our partners across federal, state, and local agencies for handling this difficult situation with the professionalism and care that this beautiful wild animal and concerned residents deserve,” said IDNR Director Colleen Callahan. “I am confident that the mountain lion will be protected and cared for at its new home. I also want to thank the families of Springfield for being cautious and keeping their distance while our experts worked to ensure the safety of the community and the mountain lion.”

Reports say the animal had been wearing a GPS collar and had made its way to Illinois from Nebraska. When it was detected by satellite in western Springfield on Wednesday morning, IDNR officials conferred with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission who declined an offer to send the mountain lion back to their state.

USDA Wildlife Service staff say they tranquilized the mountain lion at noon on Friday and will be transporting it to the Exotic Feline Rescue Center, a 260-acre feline Sancturary in Center Point, Indiana that provides homes and veterinary care for large and exotic cats.