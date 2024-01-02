INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis firefighter was killed in one of the new year’s first homicide cases.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded to an incident near Michigan Road and Grandview Drive around 5:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

They found a white truck had been involved in a crash; two people—an adult male and an adult female—were found dead inside.

IMPD detectives believe both individuals had been shot and are investigating the case as a homicide.

The Indianapolis Fire Department identified one of the victims as IFD Engineer Justin D. Boyd. Boyd, known as “JB” among his peers, was the engineer on Ladder 6 B Shift and had served with the department since May 27, 2014. He was a member of Recruit Class 79.

Justin “JB” Boyd/photo via Indianapolis Fire Department

He is survived by his wife, Samiya Boyd, and two children: son, Justin Boyd III (21), and daughter Jailyn Boyd (24), IFD said.

“We were devastated to hear of the tragic loss of our friend and fellow IFD firefighter, Justin Boyd. Justin was a well-loved member of this department and proudly served for 10 years as a firefighter. Our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy, most especially his wife and 2 children,” IFD Chief Ernest Malone said in a statement. “Our heartfelt thoughts also go out to the family of the other victim involved in this tragedy. Please know you have our prayers as well. For those of us who served with Justin, we are at a complete loss for words. He will be sorely missed.” IFD Chief Ernest Malone

The family of Jasmine Ivy identified her as the second victim.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she graduated from the IU McKinney School of Law and previously worked for Bose McKinney & Evans LLP.

Jasmine Ivy/photo provided

IMPD said early Tuesday that they had arrested a man in connection with the case. More details were expected later in the day.

Anyone with information is asked to call IMPD’s homicide office at 317-327-3475 or email the detective at Michael.Wright@indy.gov.