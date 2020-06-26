IDEM: Andrews water ‘safe to drink’

ANDREWS, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has deemed the water in the Town of Andrews safe to drink, according to a report issued Wednesday.

Residents in the Huntington County town of Andrews were told not to use water because it may be unsafe last week. The Huntington County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office said a test revealed that the water contained contaminants above Federal Safe Drinking Water Standards.

IDEM collected drinking water samples at Andrews Water Department June 22 after the “Do Not Drink” advisory was issued days earlier. According to a letter released by the agency, an independent contract lab was hired to test the samples.

Nine samples were submitted for emergency rush analysis.

Most of the drinking water samples were below the maximum contaminant level specified in the Safe Drinking Water Act, the report said. However, one well was deemed unsafe. As a result IDEM requested that well “be taken offline immediately and not used to supply water,” according to the report.

Based on the results the Town of Andrews may cancel their “Do Not Drink” advisory after confirming in writing that the well is not being used and that a system wide flush was conducted.

WANE 15 has reached out to the town of Andrews for comment.