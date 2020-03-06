ICE Seattle Field Office closed due to possible coronavirus exposure

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — An ICE office in Seattle has been temporarily closed after an employee was believed to have been exposed to the coronavirus.
An employee from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services exhibited flu-like symptoms after possible exposure to COVID-19, according to a news release U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement posted on its website.
That prompted officials to close the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Enforcement and Removal Operations Seattle Field Office.
ICE-ERO recommends anyone who visited the Seattle Field Office, located at 12500 Tukwila International Blvd., on or after Feb. 24 and develops flu-like symptoms to begin a self-quarantine immediately and contact local health authorities for further guidance.
Officials also said that appointments missed due to the office closure will be rescheduled.
“Education and precautions are the strongest tools against infection,” the release said. “Keep yourself apprised of the latest facts by visiting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 website. Continue to practice good health habits, refrain from handshakes or hugs as greetings, and clean hands and surfaces appropriately.
- Please contact your Deportation Officer in the Non-Detained Unit once the office has reopened to reschedule your appointment.
- The Non-Detained Unit will work with attorneys and their clients to ensure reporting is scheduled and documented.
- The Non-Detained Unit can be reached by email at Seattle.Outreach@ice.dhs.gov.
- To post an immigration bond for an alien being detained by ICE, you must post the bond at 1623 E J Street, Suite 2, Tacoma, WA 98421, Mondays through Fridays (except public holidays) between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.