iCan Bike Camp needs help; learn how to volunteer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana is hosting iCan Bike Camp.

The iCan Bike Camp helps participants learn to ride a 2-wheel bike, and also helps foster confidence and independence. The camp is open to individuals with an intellectual or developmental disability who meet certain criteria set forth in the iCan Bike registration form.

The camp is June 14 – 18 with various times. Volunteers are needed. For more information on volunteering and signing up, visit here.

To learn more about camp visit: iCan Bike – Fort Wayne, IN | iCan Shine, Inc.