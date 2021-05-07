‘I love it every day’: Fort Wayne nurses reflect on career during pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Healthcare workers have been essential this past year throughout the coronavirus pandemic, working long hours and risking their lives. But many nurses say they wouldn’t have it any other way.



“I think the heart of every nurse out there is to help take care of people,” said Parkview nurse Amanda Benz.

Nurses have been shining a light of hope during the darkest times of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I do think nursing is everything that I thought it would be,” Benz said. “It’s fast paced. It’s, you know, it takes a lot of skill and knowledge and talent, great time management. And just being able to think quick on your feet at all times, which is what I thought it would be. And that’s why I keep being a nurse and I love it every day.”

Over the years the profession has changed, especially during the past year.

“Every day you learn something new,” said Parkview nurse Hillary McCoy. “And if a day comes or time comes that you think that you’ve learned at all, maybe you need to go do something else, because it’s amazing how much information there is. And it’s amazing how much you know, the new nurses teach the old nurses and vice versa.”

Currently, there is a nationwide shortage of nurses. But if you love helping people and want to make a difference, McCoy and Benz’s advice is to give nursing a try.

In honor of National Nurses Week, several businesses are giving away free goodies. Click here to learn more.