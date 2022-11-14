FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In early November, John Miller visited Parkview Hospital’s Heart Institute for a celebration of life, love, and gratitude.

Earlier in the year, his future was uncertain.

MAY OF 2022

John Miller, who by all accounts was in good health, collapsed at the gym May 19 after his heart gave out. He later learned he was without a pulse for nearly an hour.

At the hospital, John was immediately taken to the Intensive Care Unit where he was put into hypothermia to preserve his organs. Doctors told his wife, Sherri, that John’s heart was “very, very sick.”

John Miller at Parkview’s Heart Institute

He laid in a coma for 8 days during which time his heart failed again. While doctors rushed to work on John, Sherri and the couple’s two sons were in the hallway waiting for any news. Eventually a chaplain told Sherri that despite the healthcare team’s life-saving efforts, John likely wouldn’t make it. Soon after that, a nurse told them John had started breathing again.

It was a miracle.

He was quickly rushed into surgery where doctors placed an external pacemaker. Ultimately, the surgery was successful and John, after dying twice in a matter of days, recovered.

SIX MONTHS LATER

November first, John and Sherri returned to Parkview’s heart Institute. This time, the visit was much more joyful.

John and Sherri were able to reunite with the team of doctors, nurses, and hospital staff who cared for John, nursed him back to health, and stayed by his family’s side during his weeks-long health scare.

“I shouldn’t be experiencing what I’m experiencing every day, but because of the people here at Parkview, I am,” said John Miller.

The group gathered in a conference room where they enjoyed a spread of food and spent time reminiscing and sharing stories about John’s stay in the hospital. John and Sherri also made a PowerPoint presentation that they shared with the group. Its message was centered on faith and gratitude.

“It some ways for us it’s healing to be here, healing in a different way,” said Sherri Miller. “The start of the morning and being with the doctors and nurses today, it was quiet at first and now it feels like a family reunion, literally like a family reunion. ‘Oh yeah, remember this, remember that, we shaved you, we combed your hair.’ Lighter stories, moments that stood out to each and every one of us.”

The group even visited John’s room in the Coronary Intensive Care Unit (CICU) where he spent his most serious days in the hospital.

John and his team of healthcare heroes

For the most part, John doesn’t remember much, and he’s okay with that. What he does remember is the heartfelt care he received from the extraordinary group of people that saved his life.

“They are my heroes and I love each and every one of them and love them for what they’ve done for me and my family, and really for my family more. They were the ones that experienced the care that the nurses and doctors gave, and the stories [Sherri] has about what they did for them, how can you put that into words.”

“The men and women nurses who kept John alive through those first 8 days were really my lifeline to him. I remember thinking they were the hands and feet that could tell me what’s going on with him and take care of him in a way that he needed to be cared for in those moments,” said Sherri. “These nurses are part of my family and I consider myself part of theirs forever.”

Brian Hobbie is a RN at Parkview who started working with John and his family a few days into their hospital stay. He helped as John was being taken off of his cooling treatment to begin breathing and awakening trials. He remembers talking with Sherri about what the family could expect every step of the way.

“She asked great questions, she was taking notes. We were able to emphasize those points and explain what the next step is, what are options are, what we’re planning on and what our goals are, and what different routes we have to go based on what we see, and that helps solidify that bond and trust that we really need with our families and patients here in the hospital,” said Hobbie.

Deb Kline was the lead nurse in the CICU where John was being cared for. She says the family endured long, grueling days that, for much of the time, consisted of only waiting.

“Particularly in ICU over the years, people are at a very desperate time, and that’s when you connect with them, to get to see their strength or weaknesses and you get to connect with them,” said Kline.

She went on to say it was great to reconnect with John and Sherri at the reunion and hear what the experience was like from their perspective.

“So grateful that God has given us this gift as nurses to be able to help people. We just feel so happy that his family has another day with him,” said RN Stephanie Sorg who cared for John in the hospital. “We don’t usually get to see what happens when they leave the hospital, so to see this journey and to get a thank you is just so rewarding, it’s awesome.”

GOD AT WORK

Sherri and John also credit their faith in God for helping them through this journey, and believe He was watching over them from start to finish.

One example they pull is from when John collapsed at the gym. A man who had just learned CPR a week prior jumped into action and started working on John before first responders arrived.

He was in the right place at the right time.

Another example is from after John was released to play golf. He was in Angola playing with a group of men he didn’t know. He soon learned that one of the golfers was a first responder who worked on him on the way to the hospital.

John and a first responder

A higher power brought them back together.

“It’s a Godwink moment,” John said.

BONUS DAYS

Sherri Miller and her husband have never lived more in the present.

John says every day since his health scare is what he calls a “bonus day” and he intends to make the most out of every single day he’s given.

“Let’s face it, I died twice and I’m here to talk to about it, so every day is a bonus day for me at this point.”

Looking to the future, along with more golf, the couple plan to start crossing things off of a bucket list that Sherri bought John.

It is a future renewed for this Fort Wayne family.

John, Sherri, and their two sons



