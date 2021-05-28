I-69 exit ramp at Illinois Road interchange to close for two weeks on June 4

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The northbound ramp from I-69 to eastbound Illinois Road/Exit 305A will close for two weeks starting June 4 as part of a major INDOT project to upgrade the interchange.

The closure will begin at 9 p.m. and is expected to open back up at 9 p.m. on June 18.

During the closure, motorists should use Exit 302A and use Jefferson Boulevard to connect with eastbound Illinois Road. Exit 305B, the northeast loop ramp to westbound S.R. 14/Illinois Road, will remain open during the work.

When the exit ramp reopens, traffic will no longer flow freely onto eastbound Illinois Road and will instead intersect with S.R. 14 and be regulated with a new traffic signal. The northeast ramp will eventually close and traffic looking to access both east and westbound Illinois road will use the newly aligned exit ramp.