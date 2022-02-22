FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When the pandemic took hold of the world in early 2020, local restaurants went into survival mode after closing their dining rooms and switching to carry out or delivery only. Many owners weren’t sure if they would weather the storm. But a lifeline came quickly from Zinnia’s Bakehouse owner Krystal Vega. She is one of the creators of 2GoFW, an all encompassing Facebook page that connects local restaurants to the community.

“We had no other option, really. We were in that point where anybody who was a small page but didn’t have enough followers was going to die off if no one noticed them,” said Vega.

Vega recalls least 35 Fort Wayne restaurants closing their doors, and learned of families who were forced to find other jobs to make a living.

“We had to do something to make sure that the entire industry as a whole could get to as many people as possible, and this was our solution.”

It was a solution that worked. The 2GoFW Facebook group took off. In its early days, restaurants would post in the group about changing hours and capacity limits. Many would advertise their “to-go” options which were virtually the only way they could serve and make money at the time.

Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders owner Tabitha Gray was one of many restaurant owners who used the page to promote her business.

“Everything was so uncertain, nobody knew what was gonna happen, restaurants were closed on the inside, it was carry-out only or delivery only,” she said “That site came up and people just went crazy for it! Everybody talked about every place,” Gray said.

Gray thinks without 2GoFW, at least a quarter of Fort Wayne’s small, locally-owned restaurants in the city might not have survived.

“I have people walk in and say ‘I read about you on 2GoFW,’ or ‘I’m here for that, or I’m here because of that,’ and that was maybe was a year a half ago, but they’re still coming, they’re now my new regulars.”

Another business that relied on 2GoFW at the start of the pandemic was Bee Great. Owner David Mullins would typically sell his honey and bee-themed products at farmers markets and trade shows, but the pandemic closed or severely scaled back those events.

Thanks to advertising on 2GoFW, his online sales skyrocketed and kept his business afloat.

“I like the idea of supporting local. We’re local but we’re not a restaurant, so I didn’t know how much we’d be accepted,” said Mullins. “But people were so gracious, I couldn’t believe the outpouring of support for local businesses. Really, I could cry easily for how much people did business with us at a time when we really needed it.”

Two years out from the start of the pandemic, Mullins, who opened a storefront on McCoy Drive in Churubusco, now utilizes the page in a different way. He’ll post about new products for sale, giving people a chance to see something local and unique. He posts about different events going on in the city, and also uses the page as a customer himself.

“What we’ve really done is support other businesses ourselves, we’ve found so many cool restaurants in Fort Wayne because of that page,” he said.

Today, the 2GoFW group has more than 40,000 members and hundreds of people are still joining by the week. It’s a reach that seems almost unimaginable for any small business owner.

“You think of it, if there’s 30,000 to 40,000 people on there, and just a handful share it, you’re reaching 100,000 people in a heartbeat and that’s just amazing for any local business,” said Mullins.

Even new restaurants, like Deema Turkish Cuisine, are cashing in on the page’s popularity. Owner Yasser Krayem says as soon as his sign went up in Covington Plaza, a post was up on the 2GoFW page.

“They come, they try my food, they take pictures of me, and of my restaurant, and the food and they’re writing a lot of good stuff,” said Krayem. “Some come 3 or 4 times just to support me. So it’s a really good page for anyone who wants to open a restaurant, take any ideas, stuff like that, let people try their food before they open, they help with everything for your business.”

Facing shipping backlogs and a worker shortage, Krayem dealt with challenges opening his restaurant, but knows his business will be okay if he works hard, serves good food, and finds support from the community and 2GoFw.

“You’re talking 40,000 [members], that’s 10% of the Fort Wayne population, almost” he said. “Deema is reaching fast, I didn’t expect that, I thought it’d take about 2 years to get that number, to reach 10% especially for a local, small business.”

Then there are local favorites, like Paula’s on Main, that are bringing in new customers because of the Facebook page.

“All of these people are new that are coming to our community are jumping on this page, and it’s phenomenal,” said Karen Ewing, a manager at Paula’s. “We just had some guests this past week who came in because of this page and then they posted all about us!”

She says the page was and still is a big morale boost for the restaurant industry.

“It’s nice to see people who can’t afford advertising per se to get their name out, see their features, and also to say ‘hey I tried this place, only 2 people were there, let’s try to frequent it,” she said, adding that it’s a great way for customers to communicate directly with those in the industry.

“If you’re looking for a specific ethnic type of food, ask! Or, if you say ‘hey is anyone possibly gonna do a traditional St. Patty’s Day food?’ Ask those questions, because not only customers, but the kitchen staff and the restaurant staff will comment and get that information out. It’s phenomenal and it’s done amazing things for the restaurant industry in Fort Wayne,” said Ewing.

Krystal Vega knew at its inception that if the page was created and managed in the right way – for the benefit of the restaurants only – it would be big. She was right.

“We’re over the 4,000 mark for how many people have commented and posted. We’re over 1.2 million of how many people have just scrolled through our page,” said Vega. “That’s a big number, we were not expecting that. We were expecting engagement, we were hoping to get the name out for businesses, we were not expecting that type of organic growth that we couldn’t pay for, because this page is 100% free.”

Vega says at least a dozen restaurants have told her that the 2GoFW Facebook group kept their doors open. She also notes that credit goes to the community for rallying around the page and local restaurants.

“It’s been amazing to watch posts that say ‘I just moved to Fort Wayne a couple of years ago and you guys have enlightened me to something beyond the chain,’ people who say they’ve lived here their whole lives and have never tried half the restaurants mentioned on the page,” Vega said.

Along with creating a unique network among customers and those in the service industry, the page has also created a stronger bond between local restaurant owners.

Tabitha Gray, for example, often posts about other pizza shops in Fort Wayne even though she’s the owner of one herself.

“It’s not me about me, it’s me for all of them and it’s all of them for me and it started with this site,” she said. This site introduced me to these people and it’s been a lifesaver for all of us.”

Additional Testimony

My goodness where do I even start about this page. We opened the Blueberry Pancake House in Georgetown the very day that the governor shut all the restaurants down. There is another Blueberry Pancake House in Monroeville which we kept open to run carry-outs until we were able to reopen the business in Georgetown. I was contacted by one of the moderators from this site. Along with her and Paul Keebler, a sign owner, offered his service for one day free of charge via a huge sign out by State St. with a rolling welcome to the neighborhood, basically advertising our hours and a picture of a stack of blueberry pancakes We got so much business that weekend from that sign being there. And the fact that they let me continuously post specials for our business. I’m not sure if we would have made it without them. We owe huge gratitude to them. Michelle Osenkowski, Blueberry Pancake House

We Opened Chance Bar in September 2020. We believe it would not have made it without this page! It reached so many people who were looking to support local establishments, and if it weren’t for this page, most people wouldn’t even know we exist! Corey Bowers, Chance Bar

2GO FW has been such a blessing to Fort Wayne Chocolate Fountain. We do catering, but during covid when all events were cancelled, we were able to focus on our gift boxes. During that time, 2Go FW helped us promote our boxed treats, and that allowed us to hang in through the pandemic. We are truly grateful for what 2Go FW has so selflessly done for our company and our community Angela Dippel, Fort Wayne Chocolate Fountain

Other restaurants who credit 2GoFW with business