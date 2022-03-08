FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Slow down.

Anticipate stops.

Always go the speed limit. Don’t accelerate too fast. Act like there’s an egg on the gas pedal – if you push too hard and unevenly, it’ll break.

If these driving tips sound familiar, you might be having flashbacks to gas prices during the recession of 2008 when “hypermiling” became all the rage.

Only now, gas prices are going higher than ever before, and hypermiling – which is maximizing your vehicle’s fuel mileage efficiency – might be making it’s way back into the public consciousness again.

“People are changing their driving habits,’ said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA Illinois/Northern Indiana. “While drivers can’t control the price they see at the pump, there are some simple ways to get the most for your money when you fill-up,”

Gas prices spiked to the $4.25 per gallon mark in the area Monday, and nationwide the average price per gallon broke old records set almost 15 years ago.

With no ceiling to gas prices really in sight yet, AAA tweeted out driving tips that can conserve fuel efficiency while on the road. And while not officially called hypermiling by the AAA, it employs its basic concepts:

Look ahead to anticipate stops, so you can coast and idle into a stop. When you do go, accelerate gradually to avoid “jackrabbit” starts. Don’t rev up to only get to another stop.

If you’re going to be stopped for more than a minute, shut off your engine.

Try to drive less often, combining trips to work and errands that need to be done. Drive at a consistent speed and by all means, slow down.

“People don’t realize, fuel economy decreases significantly when you’re going over 50 miles-per-hour,” Hart said.

The term “hypermiling” was coined by Wayne Gerdes, a former nuclear power plant worker who developed some drastic steps to conserve fuel.

He shot to fame when he appeared on national network television shows beginning in 2008 as the recession hit and people were looking to save money.

At the time, news articles talked about trends in hypermiling, including people taking it to dangerous levels.

Police all over the country at the time warned people about tailgating semi tractor-trailers to draft or putting their vehicles into neutral at highway speeds or even shutting off their engines, which would hinder how well a driver could control a car should road hazards suddenly appear.

Once it became popular, hypermiling competitions all over the world began to pop up, including one of the first “world championships” that took place in Elkhart, Indiana in 2008.

While still popular within a niche of people who are always trying to save fuels – there are online communities out there – hypermiling might be set to become a popular topic among the general public once again as gas prices keep rising.

But outside of hypermiling on the road, there is another basic anyone can do that will save gas.

“You always want to maintain your vehicle,” Hart said. “Always.”