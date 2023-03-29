WHEATFIELD, Ind. — A husband and wife are dead and a teenage girl critically injured after a domestic shooting in northern Indiana.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting occurred early Sunday at a home located five miles southwest of Wheatfield.

The sheriff’s department said deputies were called to the home at around 1 a.m. on reports of an “ongoing rolling domestic disturbance.”

Deputies reportedly arrived on scene and immediately heard gunshots. The deputies went inside the home and located 36-year-old Sarah Bukur and 43-year-old Michael Buker. Both had gunshot wounds, according to police.

Sarah was declared dead on scene while Michael was transported to a hospital in critical condition. He didn’t survive his injuries.

The sheriff’s department said the 17-year-old girl was found outside the home. She too was reportedly shot and ended up being transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The name of the juvenile has been withheld by the sheriff’s department.

Online records show that Michael and Sarah were married in 2021.

“The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who were injured or killed in this incident,” the sheriff’s department wrote. “It is a difficult and trying time for them, and we hope that they can find the support and comfort they need during this difficult time.”