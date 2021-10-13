Skip to content
WANE 15
Fort Wayne
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
15 Finds Out
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
Newsfeed Now
Feeding America
Positively Fort Wayne
Gas Gauge
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Hispanic Heritage Month
BestReviews
WANE Newsletters
Top Stories
Judge stops United Airlines from putting unvaccinated workers on leave
Paralyzed Army Ranger’s new mission: provide adaptable bikes
Video
Assailant kills several people with bow and arrows in Norway
Volunteers needed to plant new trees in parks and public spaces for ‘Great Tree Canopy Comeback’
Video
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Submit school or business closing
Weather Education Worksheets
Sports
Japan 2020
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Be Our Guest
Two-Minute Money Plan
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Contests
Free Friday
Fun in the Fort
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Lottery
At the Library
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
First Birthdays
Obituaries
Report It
About Us
Contact Us Information
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Hurricane Pamela makes landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast
Posted:
Oct 13, 2021 / 09:35 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 13, 2021 / 09:35 AM EDT
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Pamela makes landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast.
Trending Stories
Father pushing for charges against man accused of killing his son
Video
Motorcyclist killed after SUV tries to pass truck in dense fog near Roanoke, say police
Fort Wayne mother charged in children’s fentanyl overdose, death of one
Video
More rain on the way, temps jump tomorrow
Video
Special judge to be appointed following initial hearing for priest accused of sexual abuse
Video
Don't Miss
Did this mobile home really just sell for $1.5M in Nashville?
Video
Gallery: Fort Wayne wakes up to morning fog
Video
Tech toy on your list? Why the microchip shortage could hinder your holiday shopping
Video
Two-headed turtle found in Massachusetts
Interactive Map: See the top Halloween costumes in each state
Video
Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal sold at Walmart recalled due to arsenic levels
At last! Bull elk gets tire off neck after 2 years
Video