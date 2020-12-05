Huntington residents plan to protest against mask ordinance

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – On Nov. 24, Huntington issued strict restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the city, including possible fines, indoor capacity limits, and a ban on live entertainment. Now, some Huntington residents are planning to protest Saturday against the ordinance.

The protest scheduled from noon until 4 Saturday outside the Huntington County Courthouse.

Former Governor candidate, Donald Rainwater, is set to speak along with Mayor Richard Strick, who will answer questions.

Organizers tell WANE 15 they expect about 200 people to attend in hopes of learning more about the mask ordinance.

Under the ordinance, officers can issue a written warning for a first offense or a $25 fine if the person is a repeat offender under the new ordinance. However, Huntington Police tell WANE 15 that no fines have been written yet for the mask ordinance. That fine will increase by $50 dollars for each additional offense.