HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington leaders announced Tuesday that they are preparing to launch a program creating workforce housing solutions.

It’s through a partnership with The City of Huntington, Huntington County, the Huntington County Community Foundation and the Housing Resource Hub.

The Hub will create a Housing Strategy that will include measuring local market potential, finding sites for housing developments, and launching a community-wide housing initiative. Down-payment assistance programs are also being discussed. The initiative will address the needs of the local workforce through partnerships with local employers, banks, lenders, and realtors.

Huntington County Council Member Terry Miller says the new program will help retain businesses that’s already in Huntington as well as attract new businesses.

“Right now so many employers are looking for employees, and finding it very difficult to keep and retain those employees, so if we have affordable workforce housing that they can come work here and make Huntington their home, then we’re ahead,” Miller said.

Miller says the strategy that the Housing Resource Hub will implement could be used for the next 5 to 10 years.

“That same research that they did is going to tell us how many housing starts can be absorbed by our community how many per year where it’s this many rentals, this many new buildings, or even condos or that sort of developments,” Miller said.

The Hub will create the Housing Strategy by focusing on the following: