Huntington lights up for the holidays

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Join Santa Claus in downtown Huntington Saturday night for the annual Christmas tree lighting.

Santa arrives downtown at 5:50 p.m. at Rotary Centennial Park, just in time for the 6 p.m. event.

The lighting ceremony is the grand finale of Huntington’s annual ‘Christmas in the City’ celebration.

It is also the opening night for ‘Lights of the Night’, a co-sponsor for the show. ‘Lights of the Night’ continues Sunday evening at Huntington’s Sunken Gardens, where the lighting ceremony brings to life a Christmas display.

A schedule on the website Visit Huntington said the downtown Christmas tree and the Sunken Gardens display will be lit from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night. The last day for the lights in both locations is January 1.

Saturday’s event is presented by the city’s Downtown Business Association.