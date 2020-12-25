Huntington church keeps tradition going with live drive-in nativity scene

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Christmas Eve is one of the largest nights for church go-ers. But with the spread of COVID-10, many worshiper centers had to pivot traditions. One church in Huntington found a new way to bring people together while also keeping socially distant.

In the past, the Huntington First Chruch of the Nazarene would hold a Christmas Eve service inside. Due to the pandemic, they decided to not only hold it outside but also add a live nativity scene.

Thursday night more than 160 cars attended the church’s first drive in service.

Cars were greeted with goody bags which included popcorn, bells, and electric candles so they could participate and have a snack. Once parked, cars turned their radios to a specific station to hear the sermon.

The 45-minute event took weeks to plan but organizers say that canceling service this year was not an option.

“We really wanted to create this environment of in person as much as we can and as safe as we can. So we felt the drive-in option where people stayed in their cars and participate in the service that way would be the safest way and offer a little bit of normalcy in a year where so much has been not normal,” said Bobby Kemp, Lead Pastor Huntington First Church of the Nazarene.

All who participated wore several layers of clothing and the animals were given food to keep them in place.

The church hopes this will be the only drive-in service and want to be back inside for Christmas Eve next year.