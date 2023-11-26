HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE)— An estimated 250 people gathered at the Sunken Gardens in Huntington for the annual lighting of the Christmas display.

Attendees braved the mixed rain, snow and near-freezing temperatures by sipping on free hot chocolate while listening to the Community Choir’s performance of Christmas carols.

At 6 p.m., a countdown led to dozens of decorations being illuminated.

“For us to have this many people on a wet night like tonight means a lot,” Steven Yoder, Superintendent of Huntington Parks and Recreation, said. “This was a tradition for my kids and myself when they were growing up, now it’s [one] that many people have made their own.”

Yoder credited the Huntington JROTC for their help in setting up the display. He said 20 members completed most of the setup in just two hours; a feat that would take the city employees about two weeks.

Visitors can enjoy the display every night from 6-10 p.m. until January 1.