HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) The Huntington-based company Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems will be conducting on-the-spot interviews at a hiring fair held at its manufacturing campus this week. The fair will be on Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 7:30-9am and Friday, Feb. 18 from 1-2:30pm.

Bendix has job openings in production, assembly, quality, and maintenance on first, second, third, and weekend shifts. They’re offering benefits on day one, an on-site health clinic, and paid vacation/holidays, as well as a $1,000 sign-on bonus paid in installments.

Those interested in attending must apply online at bendix.com/careers prior to the job fair and must bring a resume to the event.

The events will be held at 1850 Riverfork Drive, Huntington, Indiana and attendees are asked to enter through the main lobby.