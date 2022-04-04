FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – “A bright orange glow” is how one resident from Hunt Club Apartments describes the sight from outside his window when a neighboring building caught fire Saturday night.

First responders were on scene just after 9:20 p.m. on Saturday. Over 50 residents escaped the flames that took 40 firefighters to put out. No injuries were reported. Christian Albertson, a resident saw an orange glow coming from his window. When he opened the blinds he rushed out the door to the flaming complex yelling “Fire!” to make sure people were getting out safely.

“It’s horrible. Everyone was devastated, I saw families with their young ones getting out. People were trying to get their cats and dogs out. It was a huge commotion,” Albertson said.

Fort Wayne Fire Department said two cats and an assortment of small pets were brought out by firefighters on scene.

“It started spreading very very fast,” Albertson explains. “It was horrible to see something so big catch on fire.”

Chief Adam O’Connor with FWFD says that this fire is “almost identical” to the one that happened at the Hunt Club Apartments at the end of March in 2008 when 24 units went up in flames. Another fire in June of 2007 destroyed 12 units.

“I’m highly concerned, I moved back to the area and within a month a moving back this fire happens. One of my main concerns is this safe?,” Albertson explains.

O’Connor wants residents to remember that it is against city ordinance to have grills on balconies and to ensure to extinguish smoking material completely.

The Mid-America Management Corporation manages the Hunt Club Apartment complex. WANE 15 has reached out to the president and have not heard back.