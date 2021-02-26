Hundreds of Lutheran school teachers thanked for effort given in stressful year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hundreds of Lutheran school teachers were thanked for their dedication to their students through the tough school year. They were presented gift bags during surprise celebrations Thursday and Friday.

“We were at a meeting talking about different assets we have as a community in our schools and it really became clear our greatest treasure we have our teachers,” Brian Bean explained.

Bean and other organizers rallied support by asking for financial donations from people around the community, which was divided amongst the teachers, and gift cards from restaurants.

“The support of the Fort Wayne community for teachers has been fantastic,” Concordia’s Head of School Mychal Thom told WANE 15. “They have a very difficult job. We ask a lot of them, we ask them to care for kids at all different levels, to walk them through all different things in life, prepare them educationally and help their faith formation. They have a lot of nurturing responsibilities. It’s important to make sure that those folks know that we appreciate that, especially when the very nature of how [they] do [their] job gets turned on its head.”

There are 350 teachers and staff members in the 19 schools that were a part of the celebrations.

“This is my 36th year of teaching, I would say this is probably the most and the most challenging in ways that I hadn’t counted on it being challenging,” Chris Murphy, a teacher at Concordia added. “It’s very humbling to me because you just do what you do. It’s part of my mission. It’s part of my ministry. It’s part of my service. And I don’t think about, you know, getting a tangible thing for that.”