TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Tell City community spent Sunday afternoon saying “good-bye” to Sergeant Heather Glenn at Tell City Junior-Senior High School.

“This is something you always think that could happen, but, until it happens, you don’t understand what it’s doing to our community,” Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone.

Meanwhile, hundreds met at the school supporting the Glenn family and honoring what Sergeant Glenn meant to them.

That includes Vanessa Cliseomata whose family frequently served Glenn at her family’s Tell City restaurant, Los Amigos.

“She was always such a sweet person. She was always so happy, and she just made every one around her smile,” Cliseomata said. “It was just really important for her to know — even though she’s not here with us — to know that we absolutely loved her and lot to us.”

In the middle of Tell City residents sharing hugs and shedding tears with one another, law enforcement presented the Glenn family with an American flag commemorating the more than 20 years of service to Tell City.

Those who have spoken to Eyewitness News say Glenn was one of the best of the best in law enforcement.

She was also known to help neighbors who needed financial assistance.

“We mourn the loss of Heather, but we try to celebrate her life and her career — her dedication to her career,” Tell City Lieutenant Roger Smith said.

One of the thoughts present in the minds of those who knew Glenn well is selflessness and humbleness she shared to others.

“I can guarantee you right now, Heather would be frowning at us for all of this,” Sheriff Malone said. “They would — she would not want all this attention. She would not like all these people coming to see her. She would not approve of this whatsoever.”

Despite how Glenn would have felt about the attention, residents say it was important for them to share how Glenn impacted them positively and ultimately bounce back stronger.

“I want our community to stick together and strong,” Cliseomata said. “I think right now is a very, very important time, and we should stick together as a community.”