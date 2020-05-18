Hump Day Hero deliveries are Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Chocolate and lots of it was recently delivered to WANE 15’s staff for providing essential information to the community. Fort Wayne Chocolate Fountain makes these special deliveries to thank essential workers who’ve had to go into work during the stay-at-home order.

“We have created a program called the Hump Day Hero and every week since COVID-19 started we have created a platter for who we refer to as a local hero,” explained owner Angela Dippel. “So we have taken them to Parkview Randallia’s emergency room, we’ve taken them to a fire station, Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, the lunch ladies at Arlington Elementary school, to name a few. Essentially anyone who we feel is really participating in the community and working hard to keep everyone going and keeping everything moving in a positive direction.”

The Hump Day Hero treats are delivered to different essential workers every Wednesday. Dippel decided television workers deserve a platter too, so her company footed the bill and dropped one off at WANE 15 May 6.

“We feel WANE has done a beautiful job at bringing all the information together that we need,” said Dippel. “It’s so important we have accurate information and trusted information that is not sensationalized. This helps us know how to move forward and make decisions about our companies, our families and about our futures.”

Dippel runs Fort Wayne Chocolate Fountain with her husband. They’ve been in business for 11 years. She said her chocolate shop will continue its Hump Day Hero platters as long as COVID-19 is prevalent. “This is not an easy time. We’re all really struggling to continue to move forward. People are not leaving houses yet and essential workers are going to work and coming right back home because it’s a really scary time.”

“Fort Wayne Chocolate Fountain is going to provide a free platter for a community member we consider a hero. We also have opportunities for others to sponsor a Hump Day Hero as well. If someone in the community thinks hey, I’ve got someone who I think is a hero, they can buy a platter and we’ll deliver it for free and be able to pass that on and continue to build up and uplift those in our community.”

WANE 15 staff members enjoyed the chocolate dipped fruit and thanked Dippel for the delivery and recognition.