GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WANE) Human remains discovered by a person looking for shed whitetail deer antlers in southeast Ohio earlier this month have been identified.

The remains are those of Koby Roush, who was last seen alive in Jackson, Ohio in July 2020 according to the office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Roush’s vehicle was found six days later in Gallia County.

“First and foremost, I want to express my sincere sympathy to the family of Koby Roush,” Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said. “Not only have they lost someone whom they loved dearly; they have spent almost two years seeking closure, and I know that every day has felt like an eternity to them. I want to thank BCI for continuing to work this investigation since Koby’s disappearance. Investigations such as this one are not easy, as it has spanned multiple jurisdictions with no clear answer anywhere along way.”

Dental records were used to confirm Roush’s identity. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 1-855-BCI-OHIO.