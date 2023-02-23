If your first thought upon seeing the hot dog hands in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” was wondering how to get your own pair, an A24 auction is the answer.

The film and television company is auctioning off dozens of props from the Academy Award-nominated sci-fi action film, ranging from a pair of sensible cargo pants and a polo shirt worn by Ke Huy Quan’s character Waymond to the fan favorite “Racacoonie.”

A24 is raising money for the Laundry Workers Center, Transgender Law Center, and the Asian Mental Health Project.

The items are divided into three auctions: Laundry & Taxes Auction, In Another Life Auction, and Mementos from the Multiverse.

The Laundry & Taxes Auction features costumes and items from the film’s scenes in the IRS office, including the outfit and wig worn by Jamie Lee Curtis’ character and a hot dog hands prosthetic seen in one of the film’s multiverse scenarios, plus several outfits worn by Michelle Yeoh’s character.

IRS ID card, tax receipts, calculator, outfit, and wig all up for auction. (A24) Costume and hot dog hands up for auction. (A24)

The In Another Life Auction features many of the outfits worn by the otherworldly Jobu Tupaki character including an Elvis costume and a kung fu warrior ensemble.

Costume up for auction. (A24) Costume and fanny pack up for auction (A24).

The Mementos from the Multiverse auction features some of the more bizarre items including a Rockverse rock and the auditor of the month trophy (a background prop that stole the scene – if you know, you know).

The auction runs from February 23 to March 2. You can see the items and bid here.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is up for 11 Academy Awards at this year’s Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actor and Actress.