Will students recover from the pandemic?; school counselors share thoughts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Teachers all across the country have been hailed as superheroes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring students are still receiving the proper education they need. Mental health awareness has increased over the last year and school counselors have adapted to ensure students are receiving proper care.

School officials with Southwest Allen County Schools and Fort Wayne Community Schools say that they have found students are struggling with loneliness more than ever before and they don’t feel connected with their peers. Older students have come to realize that socials media helps with the social connection but doesn’t supply the personal connection that they need.

Liz Bryan, FWCS Manager of Personalized Education says, “It’s been really hard for counselors as students feel this loneliness and the suicidal ideation rate is up in northeast Indiana, anxiety is on the rise and depression is on the rise.”

“I think that’s the concern or is it, or are we just more aware of it now? Are we just talking about it more? Because if we talk about it we can get through it,” Julia Miller, school counselor at Summit Middle School says.

Both counselors are impressed with how students have overcome the changes this past year has brought their way, but continue to need support.

“Kids are very resilient. Now, does it take a little longer sometimes. Absolutely. But as a school and as a community if we continue to support them, they’re going to be just fine,” Bryan says.

Validation might just be what students are looking for. This last year has changed and much of the traditional activities such as sporting events, homecoming, Christmas celebrations and even graduation. Students need to know that it’s ok to feel emotion about the loss they have experienced.

“I tell kids it’s okay to be upset it’s okay to be uncomfortable with things. Let’s talk about it and learn from that. So I think that’s where a lot of their stresses is just those social ties that they want,” Miller says.

Counselors want parents and students to know that this is a group effort.

“We’re going to have you set goals and talk about what is a really good strong goal look like and then what are your supports to make sure you get that goal,” Bryan says.

“We don’t like the situation of a pandemic. Nobody wants to be afraid for their health, but I feel like we are honestly doing everything we can to keep trudging on, you know, education is just one of those components healthcare, of course, is another. What do we do to get through this, and that’s where we’re at. So we’re not gonna surrender to it. We’re gonna keep fighting. And I think the most important way of doing that is through relationships. We have to reach in if they’re too afraid to reach out,” Miller says.

Fort Wayne Community Schools have partnered with the Bowen center to offer free counseling sessions to students at this time.