SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, many are wondering how to help those who have been displaced by the invasion.

Over 800,000 civilians, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine in the last week as Russian troops advance on the country.

These refugees have been welcomed by the surrounding countries of Poland, Romania, Moldova, Slovakia, and Hungary. However, they are in serious need of food, water, feminine products, clothing, and medical supplies since many were not able to take much with them when they fled.

Several organizations in the Ozarks have reached out to meet that need and have initiated fundraisers to benefit Ukrainian refugees. Below is a list of how you can help.