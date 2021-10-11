How much will unvaccinated people pay for health insurance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — More than three million Hoosiers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. With less than a month Hoosier’s will be able to sign up for health insurance during the enrollment period, many are wondering if taking the vaccine will impact your premium.

Will the unvaccinated be asked to pay more when they sign up for health insurance this fall? So far the answer is no.

Currently, providers are not changing rates if you have the vaccine or if you choose not to get a vaccine. This is in part due to the Affordable Care Act passed in 2014 which prevents insurers from pricing plans according to health with one exception: smoking.

“There’s really not a way for health plans to know whether or not somebody’s gone to the pharmacies or you can get it [the COVID vaccine] through the health department, so premiums are not based on your COVID vaccination,” said Julie Daftari, MD. “It’s generally not based on whether or not you’ve had COVID. So it’s really you relevant when it comes to the price you’re going to pay.”

That doesn’t mean employers are considering raising rates. Starting in November, Delta Airlines will charge unvaccinated employees an extra $200 a month for the company health plan, citing the high cost of COVID hospitalizations.

If you have questions about your health insurance, experts say to talk to your insurance provider. Enrollment for Health insurance begins Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 15.