WASHINGTON D.C. — Along with other members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Indiana lawmakers voted across party lines on Wednesday to push forward the House’s impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

According to reports from The Hill, House Republicans formalized the inquiry, approving an impeachment-related resolution 221-212 on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the inquiry includes deep dives into the personal and business finances of Biden’s family, as well as a Justice Department probe into Hunter Biden not paying taxes.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden called the inquiry a “baseless political stunt,” going on to say that the House Republicans are not joining him in focusing on issues facing the American people.

All Indiana Republicans voted to proceed with the impeachment inquiry. U.S. Rep. Jim Baird, R-Ind. District 4 said that there has already been questions into the business dealings of Biden’s family. Baird said this raises “serious questions” about President Biden’s relationship with foreign powers.

“The existing body of proof has made it abundantly clear that an investigation is warranted to uncover the truth and reassure the American people that their leaders are not profiteering from public service,” Baird said in a news release from his office. “I’m confident that all three committees will conduct an open and transparent investigation to give the public the answers they deserve.”

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind. District 3 said in a statement that this inquiry is “not political.” Banks stressed that it is about President Biden “potentially being compromised by foreign adversaries.”

“House Republicans will continue to follow the money trail that leads from countries like Russia and China directly back to the Biden family,” Banks said.

U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym, R-Ind. District 2 said in a statement that this inquiry is “an important step” in the investigation.

“We are going to follow the facts wherever they lead, deliver accountability, and get to the bottom of the Biden’s shady foreign influence peddling schemes once and for all,” Yakym said.

U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Ind. District 8 said in a statement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that he voted to authorize the inquiry because the White House, and other witnesses, have “repeatedly refused to cooperate” with the investigation.

“The resolution will establish procedures for each committee to collect evidence & testimony, including through open hearings, authorizing extended questioning periods to fully examine witnesses,” Bucshon said. “It also ratifies all existing subpoenas issued pursuant to the impeachment inquiry. The American people deserve complete transparency and House Republicans will leave no stone unturned as we carry out our constitutional duty to hold the President accountable.”

In a statement on social media, U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind. District 5 also highlighted the fact that key witnesses, specifically Hunter Biden, are refusing to comply with congressional subpoenas, which is why she voted forward with the inquiry.

Before the vote, U.S. Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Ind. District 9 said that for months, the White House and Hunter Biden have been “stonewalling” the investigation and trying to hide the truth.

With the authorization of the inquiry, Houchin said House committees, including the Oversight Committee, the Judiciary Committee as well as the Ways and Means Committee, “will have greater legal position and subpoena power to fully investigate allegations of wrongdoing by President Biden, his family and their associates.”

“The American people deserve transparency and the truth—and that’s exactly what they will get from this Republican House,” Houchin said.

The two Indiana democrats who serve on the U.S. House of Representatives voted against the impeachment inquiry. In a statement on X, U.S. Rep. André Carson, D-Ind. District 7 compared the focus of the Democrats in Congress and the focus of Republicans in Congress.

Democrats’ focus: ✅Adding record new manufacturing jobs ✅Capping the cost of insulin at $35/month ✅Saving Americans up to $75/month on internet Republicans’ focus: ❌Sham impeachment stunt for political revenge. It’s clear which party is choosing people over politics. Carson

U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Ind. District 1 said in a statement that he opposed the impeachment inquiry resolution proceedings against President Biden because “(he has) yet to be presented with any facts that merit such a proceeding to occur.”

“As a Member of Congress, I swore an oath to uphold the responsibilities enumerated in the U.S. Constitution to hold accountable any member of the executive branch,” Mrvan said. “In the previous Congress, I voted to impeach former President Trump because I believe that his action to delay Congress in certifying the 2020 Presidential election proceedings on January 6, 2021, threatened the viability of our democracy.”

While he is not in the U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Senator Mike Braun, R-Ind., and a Republican gubernatorial candidate for the state of Indiana, said before the vote that an impeachment inquiry into President Biden is the only way that the truth will come out.

“President Biden’s politicized DOJ and the White House have stonewalled (the investigation) at every turn,” Braun said. “The House should vote to begin an impeachment inquiry; it’s the only way to follow the facts – and the money – where they lead.”