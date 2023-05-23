FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Fort Wayne Community Schools along with East Allen County School District were present when Governor Eric Holcomb signed House Bill 1528 Monday.

House Bill 1528 is the ‘Transition to teaching’ bill where school districts can now attract more teachers through a program that grant them up to 10-thousand dollars towards their tuition. Applicants must already have a bachelor’s degree and must also agree to teach at a public school or eligible school for 5 years after completing the ‘transition to teaching’ program.

FWCS Superintendent Mark Daniel spoke about the bill signing at Monday nights school board meeting.

“If you have a bachelor’s we can get you into this program it’s about one year, it’s like an apprenticeship on the job training with teachers with support and we have openings,” said Daniels.

Superintendent Hissong was present as well at the bill signing.

“This opens a lot of doors for future teachers without them accruing college loan debt and also allows them to acclimate into our classrooms more quickly.” Marilyn Hissong, EACS Superintendent

If you are interested in applying contact FWCS or East Allen.