Hottest highs in years-Oppressive heat and humidity by the end of the week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After the remnants of Tropical Depression Barry move through the area today and Wednesday we will see some of the hottest temperatures we’ve seen in many years.

Excessive heat watches have already been issued for many Midwestern states west of Indiana.

Afternoon temperatures will build into the middle 90s Thursday and Friday and culminate the heatwave with a forecast high of 98 on Saturday! The last time Fort Wayne recorded a temperature that was this warm was on July 16, 2012.

So far we’ve had twelve days with 90-degree temperatures or higher this summer season. The 30-year-average is 16 days above 90 per year.

Last year the warmest day of the year came early in the season. On May 28, 2018 Fort Wayne recorded a high of 97-degrees,

The heat may not be the worst part of our next heatwave. Dew points will be in the middle 70s which will make it feel like the mid-100s Friday and Saturday.

Oppressive heat and humidity will give way to some much cooler and more seasonal days early next week when highs will be back in the middle 80s.



