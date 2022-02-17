FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The back roads of Decatur is home to around 150 animals at Lenoxs Legacy Rescue. Horses, dogs, cats, goats, ducks and more reside at the rescue that cares for and nurtures animals that have been neglected and abused. The COVID-19 pandemic has halted many donations causing the rescue to prepare to close the barn doors for good many times the last few months.

Katie Wilson, Director of Lenoxs Legacy Rescue said, “we’ve rescued prairie dogs and iguanas. You name it, we rescue it. If there’s space, we will take them on.” The rescue has been operating for 13 years. Wilson has driven all over the country to save animals that are on the list to be euthanized as well as breeder releases.

“We work with our city and county a lot helping with emergency situations since we don’t have a county shelter,” she explained. The rescue has a close relationship with the local law enforcement, helping them because no one else is around.

Lenoxs Legacy is one of very few horse rescues across the state of Indiana. $10,000 is what is takes to keep the rescue up and going. That includes medical bills, and feed for all of the animals. The idea is to restore the animals back to good health, put them up for adoption, and send them on to a new home.

Katie Wilson, director, feeding the animals

“It’s a struggle when the donations aren’t here, the volunteers aren’t here to help with things,” Wilson explained. Wilson has been taking money from her personal accounts just to make sure the animals are fed. “We’ve never left the animals or horses without,” she says. She explains that the rescue is in need of more supporters and people helping to promote the animals at the rescue.

Multiple times throughout the pandemic Wilson put out a plea for help, stating that the operation was going to close down if help didn’t arrive. One question kept her going. “Where do they go?” Wilson said tearfully. The rescue is in desperate need of feed for the animals, foster homes for the animals, and volunteers. “We would sell everything we have before we shut down,” Wilson said tearfully.

Horses at the rescue

She is awaiting shoulder surgery due to an injury from working 75 hours a week ensuring the animals are well taken care of. Barn help at the rescue tragically lost her life in a car accident a few months ago, causing most of the work to be put on Wilson’s shoulders. On January 4, Wilson posted a tearful video to Lenoxs Legacy Rescue’s Facebook page pleading for help after its Bobcat tractor quit working. This piece of equipment keeps the operation going. “One piece of equipment could shut us down,” Wilson says. A few days later, a donor gifted the rescue with a new Bobcat.

Wilson said, “we want to be available to our community in absolutely any way we can be.” For more information on the rescue, how to become a foster for animals and to donate to the rescue, visit the website.