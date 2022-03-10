FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With gas prices soaring, people are trying to find any and every way to save money at the pump.

A popular way people are saving money is hypermiling, which you can read more about here. AAA released some ways you can save gas as well. They say you coasting to stop lights and stop signs will help more than people think. Not flooring on the gas when accelerating can also save you some gas.

They also mention idling at stops and driving less often. Making multiple trips is not ideal with high gas prices, so doing all of your trips at once can save you mileage and in turn save some gas.

The smartest way people can save though is taking advantage of gas memberships. Most gas stations offer this, and it can save you a certain amount of cents off gas if you sign up. An example of this at the four MacFood Mart stations. Signing up for their rewards program gets you 30 cents off per gallon for the first 30 days or up to 100 gallons. If you register your Rewards Card for MacPay, you can save 7 cents off per gallon.

Other gas stations offer deals as well, such as Kroger, BP, Shell, Costco and Sams Club.