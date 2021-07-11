Hoosier welcomed home after spending much of the pandemic overseas

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crowd at the Fort Wayne International Airport this evening as people welcomed home a Hoosier who’s been living overseas for much of the pandemic.

Olivia Hudson, 18, has spent the past year taking part in a program that allowed her to spend time in Germany after she graduated from Homestead High School in 2020. The pandemic halted her plans of staying in Germany for the program, but she redirected to Austria after the country agreed to let students in.

Now back in the states, she was greeted by a group of friends and family when she arrived back in the Fort this evening. She said the biggest adjustment will be the different restriction levels.

“Over there, there was a law where you had to wear a specific type of mask, so even coming you just having the freedom of whatever mask you was wearing is kind of cool,” said Hudson. “I don’t know what the work situation was there. I might like get back into work here and see what the restriction is. But yeah, it seems easier here than it did over there. There is no lockdown and stuff here as at least as much as over there.”

Although she’s excited to be back, she said she will very much miss life in Austria.