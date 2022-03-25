INDIANAPOLIS (WANE)–On Sunday, March 20, 632 people received a $20 Golden Jackpot Fast Play ticket falsely claiming that they were winners.

Players began contacting Hoosier Lottery as the tickets claimed to be winners, but were not registering as such when scanned.

After suspending ticket sales, Hoosier Lottery announced on Friday that it will honor claims from all the players who received fraudulent winning tickets.

Beginning on March 28, players will be able to fill out a claim form in order to redeem their winnings.

For more information on claiming Hoosier Lottery winnings, visit their website.